‘Zoo Boo’ back at the Alexandria Zoological Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Thousands of kids and parents dressed in their Halloween costumes attended the Alexandria Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ event.

Zoogoers were encouraged to wear their costumes as they strolled through the zoo, which was decked out with Halloween decorations.

In addition to the decorations, there were also food vendors and plenty of family fun photo ops.

The animals got to join in on the fun too, as many of them were playing with or gnawing on pumpkins inside their habitats.

“For me, the highlight is seeing the community come out and seeing the smiles on the children’s faces,” said Dr. Max Lakes director of the zoo. “It’s been a great event last year we had 6,800 people and we’re hoping for that many or more this year. I have seen as many smiles leaving as coming in so it’s an amazing time.”

This annual event is put on by Friends of the Alexandria Zoo, or FOTAZ, and is one of the zoo’s largest yearly events.

