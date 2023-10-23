2 arrested on weapons charges on Enterprise Road, including handling a machine gun

(WVVA)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested following a report of people in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Enterprise Road allegedly waving guns around, making a video.

The Alexandria Police responded to the incident on October 21 around 7:33 p.m. and made the arrests.

A 15-year-old juvenile from Alexandria was arrested and charged with a juvenile in possession of a handgun, resisting, illegal handling of a machine gun and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Robert Drakes III, 20, of Alexandria, was also arrested and charged with terrorizing, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal handling of a machine gun.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 8 Play of the Week
Sen. Kennedy speaks out against proposal that would allow seniors to appeal standardized test score
FILE -- Robert Irwin visits the observation deck at the Empire State Building to promote a new...
‘Dad would be stoked’: Steve Irwin’s son shares emotional video of baby turtle tied to his father
L’darius T. Taylor
Alexandria man wanted for attempted murder after 4 victims shot on Kelly Street
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case

Latest News

The winner of the Farm Bureau Week 8 Play of the Week goes to Jena's Zy Hunter
Zy Hunter earns Play of the Week
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
‘Zoo Boo’ back at the Alexandria Zoological Park
‘Zoo Boo’ back at the Alexandria Zoological Park
This annual event is put on by Friends of the Alexandria Zoo.
‘Zoo Boo’ back at the Alexandria Zoological Park