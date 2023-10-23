Colfax man killed in Grant Parish crash

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Colfax man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Grant Parish.

Louisiana State Police said that a 31-year-old from Atlanta was driving a 1997 Ford F-150, traveling east on Hwy 500 on October 22 around 3:30 p.m. The vehicle had a tire malfunction, which caused the driver to lose control. The vehicle then left the road and overturned.

Elres Ray Ehrman, 51, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, had moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

