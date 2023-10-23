25 crashes on I-55 kill at least 2, injure 30, sheriff says

RUDDOCK, La. (WVUE) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 55, both north and southbound, have prompted closures in both directions between Ruddock and Manchac, according to state police and St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Multiple accidents on I-55, north and south remain shut down. Use alternative route. https://t.co/b7CNDzDNr6 — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) October 23, 2023

Fog and smoke from marsh fires on the South Shore have created hazardous road conditions Monday (Oct. 23) morning.

Sheriff Tregre says there are a total of 25 crahes in three different spots along I-55 north and south.

At least two people are dead and 30 are injured, Tregre says.

Three 18-wheelers are involved and at least two were fully engulfed in flames.

Over 100 people were on foot and deputies are having to run along the roadway to get to the crash sites.

If drivers do experience heavy fog conditions, please see the following:

· Headlights on - If you can’t see 500 feet in front of you, you should have your low-beam headlights on

· Reduce speed - Speed limits are for ideal conditions, you can be ticketed for driving too fast in heavy fog (not an ideal condition)

· Minimize distractions and increase following distance from other cars

Use the 511 app or visit LA511.org for additional roadway conditions.

#BREAKING I-55 North and South closed due to multiple accidents in the area. Police are asking drivers to avoid this area. Fog and smoke both still very heavy across the city. Take Hwy 51, Causeway or Twin Span for alternate routes. @FOX8NOLA — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) October 23, 2023

