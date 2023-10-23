Jena’s Zy Hunter’s tough catch and run earns Week 8 Farm Bureau Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jena football has been the talk of Central Louisiana since the start of the football season.

The Giants are 8-0 led by dynamic playmakers on both sides of the ball.

In Week 8, one of those playmakers, Zy Hunter, delivered one of the plays of the year in the biggest game of the season. In Jena’s game against Bunkie, Hunter bobbled and wrestled away a catch from Kyle Johnson that resulted in a long reception that got the Giants all the way down inside the five yard line.

Hunter stayed with the football the entire way through to come up with one of the catches of the season.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.