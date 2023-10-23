Passenger killed, suspected drunk driver arrested after multi-vehicle crash on I-12

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man suspected of drunk driving has been arrested in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that left a 24-year-old dead over the weekend.

The crash victim and passenger was identified as Micah Williams, 24, of Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police Troop A confirmed the accident happened Sunday, Oct. 22 shortly before 4 a.m. on I-12 eastbound, west of Range Avenue in Livingston Parish.

According to law enforcement, a 2018 Toyota Avalon driven by 25-year-old Prestin Pleasant of Baton Rouge was headed east on I-12.

The Toyota was stopped in the left lane of the road for a period of time. Shortly after, a 2008 Nissan Versa traveling eastbound in the left lane veered to the left to avoid the Toyota, hit a guardrail, and got back onto the road.

A 2007 Ford Edge also traveling eastbound in the left lane hit the rear end of the Toyota. After the Nissan reentered the roadway, several other collisions occurred.

State Police say Pleasant was taken to a hospital in the area and was treated for moderate injuries sustained in the crash.

Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

All other drivers involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities report during the investigation, Pleasant displayed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of:

DWI (1st offense)

vehicular homicide

aggravated obstruction of a highway

vehicular negligent injuring (2 counts)

driving under suspension

Seatbelt use is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

