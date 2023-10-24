Streets will close to hang Natchitoches Christmas lights

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below-mentioned streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists.

Road closures will take place on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, October 31st – Front Street from Church Street to Lafayette Street – closed 8 AM-10:30 AM

Wednesday, November 1st – Front Street from Church Street to Lafayette Street – Closed 6 PM-9 PM

The City of Natchitoches appreciates the public’s patience during this time as we turn the City of Natchitoches into the City of Lights for the holiday season.

