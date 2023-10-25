DeRidder Gothic Jail turns into a haunted attraction for Halloween

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - It’s officially spooky season across Southwest Louisiana, and one landmark in DeRidder is an old jail with a haunted past and history that dates back over 100 years.

The Gothic Jail is a place known for its history and creates an eerie experience by turning the building into a haunted attraction.

The haunted house is known as “Gothic Jail After Dark” and consists of 16 different scenes for fear-lovers to walk through and get scared.

The attraction is open on Friday, Nov. 27, Saturday, Nov. 28, and Halloween night, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Executive Director of the Beauregard Tourist Commission, Lori Darbonne, said their goal is to use funds from the ‘’After Dark’' tours to fund upkeep of the building, and the rest of the proceeds are used to award the best actors who caused the most scares.

“Each year, groups are invited to participate in creating the Gothic Jail Haunted Attraction Haunted House to compete for their fair share of $10,000. All other proceeds go to fund the daily operations of the jail for tourism and restoration efforts done by the Beauregard Tourism office,” said Darbonne.

Darbonne said that the overall set-up takes a few weeks, but the process of planning takes months; “We build on it all year long, but it takes three weeks to get everything up and ready.”

Marlena Dougharty is a tour coordinator and an actor in the haunted house. She said this is something she looks forward to every year, as some of the same actors return to get their scare on.

“It’s like a big family reunion, getting everyone back together for this here at the jail,” said Dougharty.

The idea of turning the already-spooky tourist attraction into a fear factor started back in 2016 and continues to provide scares to the community.

“We have a lot of amazing volunteers that come out every year and make this a huge success for us,” said Dougharty. “We’re doing it to keep this place on the map and show our jail to everybody and be able to keep it open for years to come.”

Throughout the year, the Gothic Jail offers tours to learn about the history of the jail, but if you would like to face your fears and visit it after dark, you can get tickets at the door.

The address is 205 West First St. in DeRidder.

$20 tickets are sold at the door.

Click here for more information about the haunted attraction.

