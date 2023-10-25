La. lawmakers react to Rep. Johnson’s election as House speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KALB) - Republican Congressman Mike Johnson has been selected as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Congressman Johnson was voted in with a final vote tally of 220 against Democrat candidate Hakeem Jeffries’ 209. This ends a more than two-week spell of not having a speaker and a lot of back and forth between Republicans over who they would support.

Johnson represents portions of Central Louisiana, including Vernon and Natchitoches parishes, as part of the 4th Congressional District and secured the GOP’s fourth nomination Tuesday night after Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota dropped out of the race just hours after getting the nomination.

This comes after Kevin McCarthy’s historic ouster, followed by multiple rounds of voting by the GOP to name a new nominee. Over the last two weeks, Louisiana’s Steve Scalise, who remains majority leader, and Ohio’s Jim Jordan also secured the Republican nomination, but could not get the party support to win on the floor. Both Scalise and Jordan voted for Johnson, as did some other familiar names, like Louisiana’s Republican Congresswoman Julia Letlow, who represents District 5.

“We want our allies around the world to know that this body of lawmakers is reporting again to our duty stations. Let the enemies of freedom from around the world hear us loud and clear: The People’s House is back in business.”

Johnson is serving his fourth term in office and has represented Louisiana’s 4th District since 2016. He played a key role in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in the 2020 election. He has voted against establishing a January 6th Independent Commission, the infrastructure law, the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and the Chips and Science Act.

Louisiana’s elected officials shared their reactions to Johnson being elected the first speaker of the House from the bayou state:

Congratulations, Speaker @RepMikeJohnson! You and Majority Leader @SteveScalise make Louisiana so proud. Grateful to count you as friends. Let's geaux! pic.twitter.com/O5kTxxGZQn — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) October 25, 2023

Congratulations to my good friend @RepMikeJohnson on becoming Speaker.



The House has selected an outstanding leader to navigate an unprecedented time.



Mike isn’t just a consistent conservative—he’s a courageous one.



My full statement: https://t.co/EGWhXYGbDe — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 25, 2023

Congrats Speaker @RepMikeJohnson.



Your deep faith and natural ability to lead will make you an excellent speaker. This is a great day for the United States and for Louisiana! — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) October 25, 2023

The House has just elected a speaker. I look forward to working with @RepMikeJohnson on #EnvironmentalJustice, fixing #RiskRating 2.0, providing #DisasterRelief, enshrining #VotingRights, and much more. Read my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/ulrfQoFpCE — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) October 25, 2023

(1/2) Congratulations to my fellow North Louisianan @RepMikeJohnson for being chosen as our Speaker-designate! Mike is a trusted conservative and friend, who I’m proud to support as our next Speaker of the House. — Congresswoman Julia Letlow (@RepJuliaLetlow) October 25, 2023

