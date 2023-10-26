7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified the seven individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.

The victims are:

Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.

Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.

Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.

Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.

Family confirms with Fox 8 that Fernando Demoraes and José Elías Valle were among the 8 people who died in the first I-55 pileup on Monday morning. Both were in separate vehicles, heading to work when they were killed in the wreck. (Family)

Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.

Corinne Hebert (Obituary/ Facebook)

James Fleming - 87 years old, originally from Missouri.

Quatab Singh Negi - 47 years old, who lived in Hammond and worked as a chef in Hammond and Kenner

Quatab Singh Negi is remembered as a loving husband and father to two children. He died from injuries sustained in a massive 158-car pile-up on I-55. (Family)

Louisiana State Police originally reported eight fatalities in the crash, but reduced that number on Friday, Oct. 27, as their investigation continued. Police were able to determine there were no unidentified victims.

