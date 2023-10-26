7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified the seven individuals who died in a horrific 168-car pile-up on I-55.

The victims are:

  • Nakia Gaines - 48 years old, from New Orleans.
  • Mason Gaines (son) - 6 years old, from Madisonville.
  • Fernando Francisco DeMoraes - 50 years old, from Chalmette.
  • Jose Elias Valle - 38 years old, also from Chalmette.
  • Corinne Hebert - 21 years old, from Plaquemine.
Louisiana State Police originally reported eight fatalities in the crash, but reduced that number on Friday, Oct. 27, as their investigation continued. Police were able to determine there were no unidentified victims.

