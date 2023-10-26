I-55 Southbound to reopen Thursday morning

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - LaDOTD says I-55 southbound will reopen at 10 a.m. today after crews cleared and inspected the bridge after the horrific pile-up earlier this week.

Traffic will still be diverted to just one lane at the crash site near the Manchac exit.

DOTD also said that a majority of damage sustained in the crash occurred on the northbound lanes, which still have to undergo extensive damage assessment and repair. There is no timetable for reopening the northbound lanes at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Kayla Giles
Third Circuit Court of Appeal affirms conviction, sentence for Kayla Giles

Latest News

In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
Death toll in I-55 crash reduced to 7, LSP confirms
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Fall Fun Blog
Fall Fun Blog!
KALB spoke with NSU students following the school's recent decision to cancel the remainder of...
NSU students react to decision to cancel football season
Bolton High School
Bolton High Hall of Fame nominations due soon