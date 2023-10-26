Natchitoches Police arrest suspect for shooting on Rowena Street

(Natchitoches Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a suspect for a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Rowena Street.

On October 25 around 4:43 p.m., NPD received reports of someone being shot in the 600 block of Rowena Street. The victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by a personal vehicle. Officers were able to locate the victim at the hospital, who was suffering from one gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to another hospital for further treatment where they are in stable condition.

Vallo Murphy, 23, of Natchitoches, was arrested without incident and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

If you would like to report suspicious activity, please contact NPD at (318) 352-8101, or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation, please contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 for the arrest of an offender.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

