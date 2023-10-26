NPSO, firefighters respond to structure fire on Hwy 9

Structure fire on Hwy 9
Structure fire on Hwy 9(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and multiple units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #9 responded to a structure fire around 1:54 p.m. on Oct. 26

The fire was located in the 6100 block of Hwy 9, near Hart Road, north of Campti.

No injuries were reported.

