4 rescued divers reunite with search and rescue crews

Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.(WECT)
By Ashley Balsavias and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The Coast Guard said it was a miracle they were able to rescue four divers who were missing off the coast of North Carolina for upwards of 18 hours.

“I just told the guys, ‘Look, just pray without ceasing. We will be found.’ I just kept repeating that over and over,” said Ben Wiggins, one of the divers who was stranded in the Atlantic.

Those prayers were seemingly answered in the form of a plane that spotted the divers, who used an SOS strobe light to grab its attention.

Two months later, the rescued divers and their families met the search and rescue crew who helped save their lives.

“To be able to stand here today with all the hands that were a part of this success is amazing,” Laura Wiggins said.

The families got an inside look at the same plane model that spotted them, a C-130, and visited the Coast Guard for a behind the scenes of search and rescue operations.

“This is why we do what we do. This is why we train every day,” Commander Corrie Sergent with Sector North Carolina of the Coast Guard said.

The divers said sticking together and having the proper equipment with them helped keep them alive before they were rescued.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Kayla Giles
Third Circuit Court of Appeal affirms conviction, sentence for Kayla Giles
Germon Jefferson
Germon Jefferson changes plea to ‘guilty’ as murder trial set to begin for death of Serena Williams

Latest News

FILE - In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Ivanka...
Donald Trump is set to testify Nov. 6 in civil fraud trial; daughter Ivanka also will testify
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
Volunteer youth bowling coach and ‘hero’ bar manager are among the Maine shooting victims
For the first time in 50 years, Nissin Foods USA says its Cup Noodles will get new packaging.
Instant ramen Cup Noodles will be microwavable, changing from foam to paper cup
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
New York City sets up office to give migrants one-way tickets out of town
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation