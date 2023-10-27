Bolton High Hall of Fame nominations due soon

The following has been provided by the Bolton High School Alumni Association:

The Bolton Alumni Association is beginning a new tradition for the school. In March 2024, the inaugural Hall of Fame class will be inducted. The Bolton Hall of Fame is intended to recognize Bolton alumni, staff, teams and benefactors for their outstanding achievements, positive accomplishments, and contributions to society.

Nominations for the Hall of Fame are available on the Alumni Association’s website at www.boltonalumni.org/winfame. Categories for nomination include academic/career accomplishments, athletic accomplishments, cultural/performing arts accomplishments, military or public service, and significant contributions to Bolton. Anyone can sponsor a nominee. Nominees must have attended Bolton for at least two years or worked there for at least 10 years, and can be either individuals or teams that have distinguished themselves in school history. Additional details about nominations can be found online. Nomination forms must be received (online or via mail) by November 1, 2023.

Once the nomination period has ended, a committee of Bolton alumni will vote on the initial class of Hall of Fame inductees. The induction will take place in Alexandria, LA on March 15, 2024. A series of events, including a dinner and silent auction, a fun run, and Bolton Conservatory’s production of School of Rock, will be held throughout the weekend.

The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to uphold the honor and fame of Bolton High School and establish a valuable link to the past and present students and staff of the school. For almost 100 years, Bolton has graduated students who have gone on to become strong leaders in a variety of fields and communities. Hall of Fame inductees, by virtue of their integrity and accomplishments, serve as ambassadors of Bolton High School and provide connection and inspiration to current students as well as the community.

