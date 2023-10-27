Ford, UAW reach tentative deal; experts weigh in on impact on La., what vehicles could go fast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United Auto Workers Union and Ford have reached a tentative agreement. This ends a nearly six-week strike at the automaker. The deal includes returning 16,600 strikers to the job within days and paying workers at least 25% more between now and 2028.

The strike will continue at America’s two other unionized automakers, General Motors and Stellantis.

“Hopefully, there’s a settlement somewhere in the middle based on the bargaining power,” said Dr. Donald Andrews, the Dean of the College of Business at Southern University Baton Rouge. “But this is really about the future. United Auto Workers are looking at the possibility of problems as far as Tesla is concerned, which is not represented by the United Auto Workers. And they have, therefore a cost advantage.”

Does the strike have any impact on Louisiana?

As the automobile industry changes and more folks move to electric vehicles or EVs, he said the union is trying to demonstrate that they can deliver to the auto workers. Tesla has the advantage as they are not unionized.

He said the union has been strategic though and added that Ford Motor would get the competitive advantage over the other automakers.

“As far as Louisiana, Baton Rouge is concerned, we don’t really have you know, high concentration as far as the supply chain in the automobile industry is concerned,” said Andrews. “But it does impact us in the sense that you do have parts, suppliers, and things of that nature in terms of automobiles being available to purchase if this strike continues we’re more or less a supply chain is disrupted and say automobile dealers don’t have product on the market. Also in terms of parts.”

In other words, it could impact Louisiana folks from the consumer side when it comes to parts, but not so much from the production side.

He doesn’t think it’s gotten to the point where parts have been disrupted, but that could change if the strike continues on.

Andrews said it’s not going to be long before GM and Stellantis come together and make a similar agreement to Ford.

Brian Moody, with Kelley Blue Book, said new and used vehicle inventory has ramped up since inventory shortages a year ago. This could dwindle as the strike continues. Lower inventory vehicles include GM SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban.

He said that high demand for large SUVs and low supply could drive prices up.

“I would say that if you’re looking for a large full-size truck like a suburban if that’s something that you really want you know you’re about ready to get one, I would start that process now just to be sure,” said Moody.

He said that if you have one of the big three vehicles, and you think you might need warranty work, take your car in now.

If you’re looking for a pickup truck or a full-size SUV, keep in mind that there is an abundant supply from other manufacturers.

You can always go online for prices to compare and see what your vehicle is worth. Prices can differ from town to town based on demand.

Experts suggest now may be the time to act if you are serious about buying a new or used vehicle due to the automotive strike.

