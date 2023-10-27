I-55 southbound repair work to begin this weekend, DOTD announces

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - Work is beginning Friday (Oct. 27) to repair the I-55 southbound lanes that suffered extensive damage during Monday’s deadly multi-vehicle vehicle pileup that was a result of “super fog”, a phenomenon of fog and smoke from local marsh fires combining and severely limiting road visibility.

The DOTD says that motorists will likely see contractors and their equipment on the southbound bridge between Ponchatoula and LaPlace for a duration of up to two weeks until completion.

Caption

At this time, there are no additional closures and southbound lanes will continue to reduce to a single lane, the left lane, at the scene of the crash.

The entire northbound portion continues to be closed at this time with no timetable set. A date for reopening will be determined after the DOTD and a third-party consultant complete their inspections.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Kayla Giles
Third Circuit Court of Appeal affirms conviction, sentence for Kayla Giles
Germon Jefferson
Germon Jefferson changes plea to ‘guilty’ as murder trial set to begin for death of Serena Williams

Latest News

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Fall Fun Blog
Fall Fun Blog!
KALB spoke with NSU students following the school's recent decision to cancel the remainder of...
NSU students react to decision to cancel football season
Bolton High School
Bolton High Hall of Fame nominations due soon
The United Auto Workers Union and Ford have reached a tentative agreement.
Ford, UAW reach tentative deal; experts weigh in on impact on La., what vehicles could go fast