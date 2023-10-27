KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 9 winners

KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 9, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

The playoffs are just a few weeks away. Mary Margaret Ellison has held a steady lead over the rest of the sports team in her weekly picks at 37-11 overall. Dylan Domangue is back in second with a 27-14 record meanwhile Nigel Dyson has fallen one game back of Dylan at 26-15.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Peabody vs Tioga:

  • Dylan’s pick: Tioga 32-20
  • Mary Margaret’s pick: Peabody 38-26
  • Nigel’s pick: Peabody 27-21

West Monroe vs ASH:

  • Dylan’s pick: ASH 38-35
  • Mary Margaret’s pick: ASH 35-28
  • Nigel’s pick: West Monroe 42-37

Oakdale vs Menard:

  • Dylan’s pick: Oakdale 22-10
  • Mary Margaret’s pick: Oakdale 28-12
  • Nigel’s pick: Menard 20-13

Marksville vs Buckeye:

  • Dylan’s pick: Buckeye 40-36
  • Mary Margaret’s pick: Buckeye 38-32
  • Nigel’s pick: Buckeye 28-14

Eunice vs Leesville:

  • Dylan’s pick: Leesville 40-20
  • Mary Margaret’s pick: Leesville 32-28
  • Nigel’s pick: Leesville 48-28

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Kayla Giles
Third Circuit Court of Appeal affirms conviction, sentence for Kayla Giles

Latest News

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
KALB spoke with NSU students following the school's recent decision to cancel the remainder of...
NSU students react to decision to cancel football season
Highlights from the matchup between Logansport and St. Mary's on October 26, 2023.
Highlights: Logansport vs St. Mary's
Live coverage from the Southern Air Cool Game of the Week begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 27.
Peabody vs Tioga named Week 9 Cool Game of the Week
Peabody vs Tioga named Week 9 Cool Game of the Week