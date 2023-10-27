KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 9 winners
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 9, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.
The playoffs are just a few weeks away. Mary Margaret Ellison has held a steady lead over the rest of the sports team in her weekly picks at 37-11 overall. Dylan Domangue is back in second with a 27-14 record meanwhile Nigel Dyson has fallen one game back of Dylan at 26-15.
KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.
Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Peabody vs Tioga:
- Dylan’s pick: Tioga 32-20
- Mary Margaret’s pick: Peabody 38-26
- Nigel’s pick: Peabody 27-21
West Monroe vs ASH:
- Dylan’s pick: ASH 38-35
- Mary Margaret’s pick: ASH 35-28
- Nigel’s pick: West Monroe 42-37
Oakdale vs Menard:
- Dylan’s pick: Oakdale 22-10
- Mary Margaret’s pick: Oakdale 28-12
- Nigel’s pick: Menard 20-13
Marksville vs Buckeye:
- Dylan’s pick: Buckeye 40-36
- Mary Margaret’s pick: Buckeye 38-32
- Nigel’s pick: Buckeye 28-14
Eunice vs Leesville:
- Dylan’s pick: Leesville 40-20
- Mary Margaret’s pick: Leesville 32-28
- Nigel’s pick: Leesville 48-28
