KSLA’s Domonique Benn interviews House Speaker Mike Johnson 1-on-1 in his first sit-down interview in new role

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A day after being elected as the 56th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson hit the ground running, spending Thursday meeting various heads of state and political leaders.

KSLA’s Domonique Benn was there. She arrived in Washington, D.C., right as Johnson was elected Wednesday and she’s since been giving us the First Alert to his first days as House speaker.

Benn also is the first journalist to be granted a sit-down interview with the new speaker of the House. Johnson spoke about a variety of topics, including the 2020 election and how he plans to work with the Biden administration.

.@SpeakerJohnson and I just had a great meeting. We’re committed to meeting our nation’s biggest challenges with strong Republican leadership. pic.twitter.com/itauxCJOO7 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 26, 2023

Johnson’s first full day as the new House speaker was a day full of meetings as he prepares to lead representatives through several pieces of legislation they need to move on quickly. His election, for example, means the House of Representatives now can move forward with its legislative priorities, including the need to renew authorization of federal government funding.

Johnson spent Thursday morning meeting with the Australian prime minister before getting back to business on the House floor.

President Joe Biden congratulated Johnson on his election as speaker of the House.

During the election process, the president said he will work with whoever the speaker is. As the process was beginning, Biden said, “whoever the speaker is, I will seek to work with them in good faith on behalf of the American people.”

Benn also is the first journalist to be granted a sit-down interview with the new speaker of the House.

Benn had an opportunity to speak with Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman, who represents the Texarkana area and has been a supporter of Speaker Johnson.

“You know, we call Louisiana the lower Arkansas but you can’t tell much difference when you cross the state line,” Westerman said. “And Mike represents a lot of the constituents like I represent, good salt of the earth people.

“I am so glad Mike is in this position,” Westerman continued. “The more people get to know him, the more they will love him and see what a quality individual he is.”

Benn is in D.C. for the next few days. She’ll give us the First Alert on what’s happening in the chambers as Johnson begins his journey as House speaker. Look for the First Alert on air and through our KSLA News 12 app.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.