Marksville’s Murray will make a team scurry, had 2 rushing TDS, 2 passing, Pick-6

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Marksville’s Elidrick Murray scored a touchdown last week in all five plays he was involved in.

“I am going to go out there wherever I am, and I am going to give my all, no matter what the score is, I am going to play hard,” he said.

Giving it his all is exactly what Murray does every single week.

“He is a good kid, great character kid,” said Marksville Head Coach Josh Harper. “He is one of the leaders on the team as a junior. There is not anything that he can not do. He surprises me every week.”

Last week’s surprise came in the 56-0 win against Bolton, where Murray rushed for two touchdowns, threw two touchdowns and had a 66-yard pick-six.

“He is definitely a spark for us. When the ball is in his hands, something is going to happen,” said Harper.

“I was not playing in the game to score five touchdowns,” said Murray. “I knew I was going to come out early, and it just happened.”

Murray has always been a key piece of the Tiger’s offense and defense, but this season his role elevated. One week before the season kicked off, the Tigers’ starting quarterback suffered a season-ending injury, which meant Elidrick would have to step in those shoes.

“He actually came into the office and said ‘Coach, I think I need to play quarterback for us,’ and I was like okay, that is what I wanted to call you in for, so he was ready for the moment,” Coach Harper said.

“I catch on quick because I am always watching film in the film room, talking to coach about where I am going to play this week,” said Murray. “I am always a step ahead.”

Murray is the definition of Marksville’s Swiss army knife. He plays running back, receiver, quarterback and safety.

“He is just electrifying,” said Tigers’ defensive lineman Keyshawn Pierite. “He is just so fast and very shifty.”

In multiple games this season, Murray has had over 200 yards and three touchdowns. He is currently ranked 16 in scoring and has 1,251 yards on the season up to this point.

“He is a baller, a weapon, wherever coach wants him, he just goes and balls,” said Tigers’ running back Kyreon Prier.

“He has the mindset,” said Coach Harper. “He knows that he is the constant for us, the calming down factor when things get rough in the huddle. The command he gets in the huddle is a mindset for him.”

For his ability to control the field in any situation, Elidrick Murray is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

