Peabody vs Tioga named Week 9 Cool Game of the Week

BALL, La. (KALB) - While Friday’s Week 9 Cool Game of the Week will not decide a district champion, it could determine what team gets a first-round bye in the playoffs automatically advancing them to the regional round.

Peabody (6-2) will put their strong season on the line as they travel to Tioga to face the Indians (6-2). As it currently stands, according to the power ratings on Geaux Preps, both Tioga and Peabody would receive a first-round bye IF the season ended today.

However, with two weeks left in the season, a loss this late could cost either team a chance to get through to the second round automatically. Both schools lost in the first round of the playoffs a year ago.

The matchup to watch out for in this one will be Peabody’s receiving group going up against Tioga’s defensive backs. The Warhorses are led by former ACA Athlete of the Week Dartavian Depass at receiver along with T.J. Hullaby. However, Tioga comes in with ball-hawking defensive backs including another ACA Athlete of the Week Jacorian Norris.

Last year, Tioga defeated Peabody 55-0, but Indians’ head coach Kevin Cook said this year’s game will be night and day compared to last year.

Live coverage from the Southern Air Cool Game of the Week begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

