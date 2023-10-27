Taylor Swift releases re-recording of ‘1989’ album

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los...
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift fans are waking up to a sweet surprise this Friday morning.

The singer released the album “1989 Taylor’s Version” at midnight.

The album, originally recorded in 2014, consists of some of her biggest hits including “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.”

It earned 10 Grammy nominations in 2016, with Swift taking home three, including Album of the Year.

In a post, Swift said “1989″ was her “most favorite re-record” yet because of the “insane” vault tracks. Those are previously unreleased songs, and 1989 has five of them.

In 2019, Swift announced she planned to re-record her first six albums after her former label sold the master recordings to her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU QB speaks out on canceled season, NSU Athletics responds

Latest News

Bill Young, 44, had taken his 14-year-old son, Aaron, to play in a youth bowling league at...
Father and son bowlers among 18 killed in Maine mass shootings
FILE - A cut lead pipe is pulled from a dig site for testing at a home in Royal Oak, Mich., on...
EPA to strengthen lead protections in drinking water after multiple crises, including Flint
Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas celebrates after a double against the Texas Rangers during...
Kelly dominates on mound as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World Series 1-all
NSU QB speaks out over canceled season, NSU Athletics responds
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54