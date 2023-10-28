2023 5th Quarter Week 9 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|Haughton
|36
|Nat Central
|35
|West Monroe
|28
|ASH
|23
|West Ouachita
|21
|Pineville
|7
4A Scores
|Peabody
|32
|Tioga
|33
|Grant
|0
|Ouachita Christian
|56
|Eunice
|24
|Leesville
|48
3A Scores
|Caldwell Parish
|7
|Jena
|60
|Bunkie
|59
|Bolton
|6
|Marksville
|56
|Buckeye
|49
2A Scores
|Red River
|18
|Many
|52
|Winnfield
|0
|Mansfield
|38
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|34
|Lakeview
|22
|Oakdale
|12
|Menard
|13
|Avoyelles
|22
|Rosepine
|0
|South Beauregard
|49
|Pickering
|0
1A Scores
|Logansport
|20
|St. Mary’s
|3
|Northwood-Lena
|14
|LaSalle
|52
|Westminister Christian
|41
|Montgomery
|18
|Tensas
|0
|Block
|58
