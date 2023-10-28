2023 5th Quarter Week 9 Scores

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Haughton36Nat Central35
West Monroe28ASH23
West Ouachita21Pineville7

4A Scores

Peabody32Tioga33
Grant0Ouachita Christian56
Eunice24Leesville48

3A Scores

Caldwell Parish7Jena60
Bunkie59Bolton6
Marksville56Buckeye49

2A Scores

Red River18Many52
Winnfield0Mansfield38
Jonesboro-Hodge34Lakeview22
Oakdale12Menard13
Avoyelles22Rosepine0
South Beauregard49Pickering0

1A Scores

Logansport20St. Mary’s3
Northwood-Lena14LaSalle52
Westminister Christian41Montgomery18
Tensas0Block58

