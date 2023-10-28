2023 5th Quarter Week 9 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Haughton 36 Nat Central 35 West Monroe 28 ASH 23 West Ouachita 21 Pineville 7

4A Scores

Peabody 32 Tioga 33 Grant 0 Ouachita Christian 56 Eunice 24 Leesville 48

3A Scores

Caldwell Parish 7 Jena 60 Bunkie 59 Bolton 6 Marksville 56 Buckeye 49

2A Scores

Red River 18 Many 52 Winnfield 0 Mansfield 38 Jonesboro-Hodge 34 Lakeview 22 Oakdale 12 Menard 13 Avoyelles 22 Rosepine 0 South Beauregard 49 Pickering 0

1A Scores

Logansport 20 St. Mary’s 3 Northwood-Lena 14 LaSalle 52 Westminister Christian 41 Montgomery 18 Tensas 0 Block 58

