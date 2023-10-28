APSO arrests suspect for school, courthouse bomb threats

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the recent bomb and shooting threats made toward St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cottonport, and the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse.

According to APSO, Krystal Smith, 42, of Marksville was arrested and will be charged with nine counts of terrorizing, nine counts of cyberstalking, two counts of obstruction of justice, and five counts of filing false public records.

APSO shared that the threats were made by emails and text messages Smith created and sent in an attempt to make it appear that someone else, whom Smith was angry with, was making the threats. During the investigation, APSO learned this was a case of revenge and retaliation and was not a real threat.

Bond has not been set yet for Smith.

