APSO arrests suspect for school, courthouse bomb threats

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the recent bomb and shooting...
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the recent bomb and shooting threats made toward St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cottonport, and the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse.(MGN)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the recent bomb and shooting threats made toward St. Mary’s Catholic School in Cottonport, and the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse.

According to APSO, Krystal Smith, 42, of Marksville was arrested and will be charged with nine counts of terrorizing, nine counts of cyberstalking, two counts of obstruction of justice, and five counts of filing false public records.

APSO shared that the threats were made by emails and text messages Smith created and sent in an attempt to make it appear that someone else, whom Smith was angry with, was making the threats. During the investigation, APSO learned this was a case of revenge and retaliation and was not a real threat.

Bond has not been set yet for Smith.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
2023 5th Quarter Week 9 Scores

Latest News

NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU QB speaks out on cancelled season, NSU Athletics responds
Game of the Week: Peabody vs Tioga
The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce hosted its 11th annual Women in Business Conference...
‘Be resilient and never quit’: Cenla Chamber of Commerce highlights women in business
The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce hosted its 11th annual Women in Business Conference...
‘Be resilient and never quit’: Cenla Chamber of Commerce highlights women in business