‘Be resilient and never quit’: Cenla Chamber of Commerce highlights women in business

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce hosted its 11th annual Women in Business Conference on October 27 in Alexandria, highlighting the role women play in industries nationwide.

The event brings together women in every sphere of the public and private sector, from education and healthcare to small businesses, big manufacturing and even state government. It allows them to connect with mentors, sharpen their skill sets and highlight the achievements of women in our state.

Chamber President Deborah Randolph hopes the event sends a message to women to be resilient and never quit.

“Yes, there are going to be some failures that you will encounter during the course of your career and your life, for that matter,” she said. “But what’s important is to get up the very next day and to push on, and oftentimes, a valuable lesson is involved when something doesn’t go right in your career or in your life.”

That adversity is something Lauren Haydel, owner of Fluerty Girl Boutique, is very familiar with. Haydel’s company almost came to an end before it even began. A ‘Who Dat’ shirt design for women soon met a ‘cease and desist’ order from the NFL, who claimed to own the phrase. That would turn out not to be true, but the NFL’s mistake, and a Saints Super Bowl win in the same year, boosted Fleurty Girl to success.

“Women are so important in the world because we balance so much,” she said. “And that’s why I love to tell my story. I was a single mom with three kids, started this company out of my house and now we’re a multi-million-dollar company. So, if I can do this as a single mom with three kids, then anybody can do this. So, I love getting the chance to tell my story because I want to inspire people. Don’t just sit back and think, ‘This is all I can ever do in life.’ There’s so much more out there waiting for you, but you’ve got to take the risk.”

From small business to state government, adversity continues. State Senator Speaker Pro Temp Beth Mizell from Franklinton is one of only five women in the Senate and one of 28 in the whole state legislature, which is made up of 144 seats.

“I kept waiting for somebody else to step up and realized, ‘Well, maybe it’s me.’ I’ve taken it very seriously. I desperately want to have an impact on making life better for the people in my district and make some adjustments that would help Louisiana get in line with a lot of other states. Our rankings for so many other women’s issues and children’s issues, we’re at the bottom. And that doesn’t really speak well for our state as a whole,” she said.

It’s been almost a decade since women have held statewide office in Louisiana. That all changes this year in the 2023 runoffs. No matter what, two women will be Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.