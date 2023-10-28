NSU QB speaks out on cancelled season

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State University (NSU) football quarterback Tyler Vander Waal took to social media on Saturday, October 28, expressing his response to NSU canceling the remainder of the 2023 football season:

After biting my tongue, it’s time to speak out about this whole thing. My 2 cents: pic.twitter.com/IV7dS63Mfn — Tyler Vander Waal (@TVDub_) October 28, 2023

In a post made to “X”, formerly known as Twitter, Waal states NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones and NSU Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian “have failed immensely” and canceling the season “was never about Ronnie [Caldwell, Jr.].”

Ronnie Caldwell, Jr., was killed on October 12, in the 3800 block of University Parkway in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He was a student at Northwestern State University (NSU) and junior safety for the NSU football team.

On Thursday, October 26, Northwestern State University announced that it canceled the remainder of the 2023 football season due to Caldwell’s death. The school cited the mental health and well-being of its student-athletes as the primary reason for its decision.

“Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly,” said President Marcus Jones. “While our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, we’ve since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep. Now it is in the best interest of our players, coaches, and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal, and to support Ronnie’s family.”

