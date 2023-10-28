Tioga wins thriller in OT against Peabody 33-32

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Week 9 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week was perhaps the game of the night across Louisiana.

In a matchup that paired two 6-2 teams against one another, Tioga walked away with the overtime thriller of a win over Peabody to keep the Indians’ chances of getting a first-round bye in the playoffs alive.

The Warhorses jumped out to an 18-6 before Tioga used the ground game led by Kenny Ponthier, who had three touchdowns on the night. Tioga regained the lead 26-18 before Dartavian Depass caught a swing pass for a late-game touchdown to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In OT, Peabody scored forced but failed to get the two-point conversion. On the other side, after a Jacorian Norris touchdown to tie the game, freshman kicker Ethan Bridges nailed the game-winning extra point.

