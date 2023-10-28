Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 9 Play of the Week

The top plays from Week 9 of high school football in Cenla.
By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Nine weeks of the high school football season are officially in the books, and as the temperature stays hot outside, so does the action on the football field.

With the poll below, vote for your favorite plays. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Quiz Makers

Tioga kicks game winning extra point to defeat Peabody in OT
Tioga wins thriller in OT against Peabody 33-32
