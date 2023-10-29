Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives donation to The Manna House

The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club stopped by downtown Alexandria today for its statewide...
The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club stopped by downtown Alexandria today for its statewide event. The 100-motorcycle convoy revved their engines and traveled to Avoyelles Parish for their “riding on the bayou” event.(KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club stopped by downtown Alexandria today for its statewide event.

The 100-motorcycle convoy revved their engines and traveled to Avoyelles Parish for their “riding on the bayou” event. Lunch, music, games, and more were held on the grounds of the squeeze box lounge in Cottonport. The motorcycle club then headed back to Alexandria and hosted a banquet dinner and dance, which ended with an almost $3,000 donation to The Manna House.

It’s an event that benefits the Cenla community and supports a good cause in the process.

“For them to select The Manna House to be a recipient of a generous donation, we’re just overjoyed, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as we’re preparing for the holidays,” said Jessica Viator, executive director of The Manna House. “We’re so very grateful.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
2023 5th Quarter Week 9 Scores

Latest News

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the recent bomb and shooting...
APSO arrests suspect for school, courthouse bomb threats
NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU QB speaks out on canceled season, NSU Athletics responds
Game of the Week: Peabody vs Tioga
The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce hosted its 11th annual Women in Business Conference...
‘Be resilient and never quit’: Cenla Chamber of Commerce highlights women in business