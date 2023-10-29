Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club gives donation to The Manna House

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club stopped by downtown Alexandria today for its statewide event.

The 100-motorcycle convoy revved their engines and traveled to Avoyelles Parish for their “riding on the bayou” event. Lunch, music, games, and more were held on the grounds of the squeeze box lounge in Cottonport. The motorcycle club then headed back to Alexandria and hosted a banquet dinner and dance, which ended with an almost $3,000 donation to The Manna House.

It’s an event that benefits the Cenla community and supports a good cause in the process.

“For them to select The Manna House to be a recipient of a generous donation, we’re just overjoyed, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as we’re preparing for the holidays,” said Jessica Viator, executive director of The Manna House. “We’re so very grateful.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.