Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announces last day of business at Alexandria location
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announced on Sunday, October 29 that their last day of business at its Alexandria location on 1302 Texas Avenue was on Saturday, October 28. In a Facebook post, the bar and grill posted this message to its customers:
In January 2007, Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill opened the doors to their first location on Verot School Road in Lafayette, LA. According to Fat Pat’s, brothers Aaron and Adam, develop the recipes and oversee day-to-day operations, while Mama Chris handles the books, and Papa Marty takes care of just about everything else.
