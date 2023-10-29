Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announces last day of business at Alexandria location

Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announced today that their last day of business at its Alexandria...
Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announced today that their last day of business at its Alexandria location on 1302 Texas Avenue was on Saturday, October 28.(Fat Pat's Bar & Grill Alexandria/KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announced on Sunday, October 29 that their last day of business at its Alexandria location on 1302 Texas Avenue was on Saturday, October 28. In a Facebook post, the bar and grill posted this message to its customers:

In January 2007, Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill opened the doors to their first location on Verot School Road in Lafayette, LA. According to Fat Pat’s, brothers Aaron and Adam, develop the recipes and oversee day-to-day operations, while Mama Chris handles the books, and Papa Marty takes care of just about everything else.

