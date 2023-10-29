LCU beats SAGU for the first time since joining the SAC

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU bounced back today in a 46-27 win against SAGU after that tough loss last week against Ottawa (Arizona). The Wildcats were down a few key starters, in Sammy Feter and Andre “Bubba” Reed, but they didn’t miss a beat as multiple guys stepped up in their absence.

Sal Palermo had four touchdowns on just 13 completions, Devin Briscoe had two touchdowns on 167 rushing yards and Tioga alum, Ethan Christman had a career high two touchdowns.

Wildcats showed out on defense as well as Pop McGhee, Jaheim Mitchell and D’Mario Weathersby all recorded interceptions. Junior Linebacker Kavin Touriac also recorded 8 tackles on the day.

LCU is still in position to win the conference title they just have to win out the rest of their game including having to beat Texas Westlyn on the road on November 11th. LCU will take Wildcat field one last time as they play John Melvin on November 4th for Senior day.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

