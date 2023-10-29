LCU beats SAGU for the first time since joining the SAC

Wide Receiver Ethan Christman (6) celebrates after his first TD of the day.
Wide Receiver Ethan Christman (6) celebrates after his first TD of the day.(KALB)
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU bounced back today in a 46-27 win against SAGU after that tough loss last week against Ottawa (Arizona). The Wildcats were down a few key starters, in Sammy Feter and Andre “Bubba” Reed, but they didn’t miss a beat as multiple guys stepped up in their absence.

Sal Palermo had four touchdowns on just 13 completions, Devin Briscoe had two touchdowns on 167 rushing yards and Tioga alum, Ethan Christman had a career high two touchdowns.

Wildcats showed out on defense as well as Pop McGhee, Jaheim Mitchell and D’Mario Weathersby all recorded interceptions. Junior Linebacker Kavin Touriac also recorded 8 tackles on the day.

LCU is still in position to win the conference title they just have to win out the rest of their game including having to beat Texas Westlyn on the road on November 11th. LCU will take Wildcat field one last time as they play John Melvin on November 4th for Senior day.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell, Jr. held press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns
Ronald Caldwell
NSU student killed in shooting, roommate arrested
Police arrest NSU student in Ronnie Caldwell homicide case
NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU QB speaks out on canceled season, NSU Athletics responds

Latest News

Tioga kicks game winning extra point to defeat Peabody in OT
Tioga wins thriller in OT against Peabody 33-32
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 9 Play of the Week
The top plays from Week 9 of high school football in Cenla.
2023 5th Quarter Week 9 Plays of the Week
2023 5th Quarter Week 9 Scores