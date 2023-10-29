Police: 4 injured after shooting at gas station near Georgia university

By Hope Dean and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University in Atlanta, WANF reports.

The incident happened at a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Three women and one man are reportedly at Grady Memorial Hospital, with one in critical condition.

Police said they believe two groups started fighting, spurring the gunfire. They are warning people to avoid the area as the on-scene investigation continues.

Officials have not named suspects or released the victims’ identities.

Several businesses in the area have announced closures after the incident.

Last December, a Georgia State University student was shot and killed at the same gas station.

