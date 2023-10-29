RPSO requests public’s help in locating runaway juvenile

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway...
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.(RPSO)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to RPSO, 15-year-old Micah Bynog was last seen at his residence in Pineville Saturday night (October 28). RPSO shared that Bynog is 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs 121 pounds. Bynog was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt and had a bag of extra clothes with him.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Bynog is asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700.

