Concordia Parish authorities arrest registered sex offender accused of molesting juveniles

A Clayton man has been arrested after an investigation with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit that began on October 29.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - A Clayton man has been arrested after an investigation with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit that began on October 29. The investigation began with allegations of illegal sexual activity involving two children from their mother.

During the investigation, CPSO learned that earlier in the week Johnathon Bates removed the juveniles’ clothing and began to touch them inappropriately while at his residence. Detectives made contact with Bates at his home and took him into custody. CPSO says Bates is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of oral sexual battery of a juvenile in 2009.

Bates was arrested for two counts of molestation of a juvenile where the victim was under 13.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU QB speaks out on canceled season, NSU Athletics responds
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. holds press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announced today that their last day of business at its Alexandria...
Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announces last day of business at Alexandria location
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway...
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been located
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

Louisiana State University of Alexandria announced a partnership to help boost medical careers...
LSUA announces groundbreaking partnership with LSU Health Services
Petition created to resurrect NSU football season
Players said they want the petition to put pressure on the university to let the team carry out...
Petition created to resurrect NSU football season
LSUA plans to launch an interdisciplinary pre-med program for Biology, Chemistry, and...
LSUA announces groundbreaking partnership with LSU Health Services
Lecompte man arrested for meth during US 71 South traffic stop