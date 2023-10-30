Holiday Fun Blog!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The holidays are just around the corner! And we’re getting ready to celebrate! KALB is working to compile a list of holiday events, so check back for updates. If you have an event you’d like us to add, please email news@kalb.com with all of the information.

NOV 4

Rapides Parish Library: Holiday Photos from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Main Branch. You will have the option to choose from several backdrops and Santa will be here in person! Well-behaved pets (and humans) are welcome! You will receive an emailed link to a personal DropBox containing all your photos. The photoshoot is free and so are your pictures! Call 318-445-2411 for more information.

NOV 11

Holiday event (GPSO)

DEC 2

Holiday event (CPKC Holiday Express)

DEC 10

DRUMLine Live! Holiday Spectacular presented by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. The Arts Council of Central Louisiana brings you DRUMLine Live! Holiday Spectacular as part of the Performing Art Series.The “DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular” takes you on an unforgettable musical journey through the most beloved chart-topping holiday classics. Imagine the festive sounds of holiday cheer combining Gospel, Jazz, Soul, Motown rhythms, and The Nutcracker Suite mixed with a hip-hop beat and the driving force of a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band. You have to see the “DRUMLine Live Holiday Spectacular” to experience the magic and musicianship! Tickets are reserved seating. $37-20 per tier for Adults, $15 for students.

