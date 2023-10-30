Infant dies from suspected CO poisoning due to generator use inside powerless home

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-month-old girl is dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator placed inside a home in New Orleans East, according to officials.

The New Orleans Police Department says the incident happened on Fri., Oct. 27 in the 4400 block of Cessna Court.

Police say the home had no power and the generator was placed inside the home, which released toxic fumes.

At around 7:21 a.m., the mother says she was feeling ill and discovered her 3-month-old daughter unresponsive. She promptly called 911.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene but were unable to revive the child. The infant was declared dead on the scene.

The mother and her two other children, ages 13 and 7, were rushed to the hospital on suspicion of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death of the infant.

Police say the mother is not facing charges and called it a “tragic accident.”

