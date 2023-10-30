Jena’s Dee Hammock’s Pick 6 over Caldwell Parish earns Week 9 Farm Buerau Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jena football is the only Cenla team riding high into Week 10 undefeated.

The Giants came out on top with a huge win against rival Caldwell Parish, 60-7.

Jena has playmakers all over the field including defensive back Dee Hammock, who had a hauntingly impressive Pick 6 against the Spartans.

