Jena’s Dee Hammock’s Pick 6 over Caldwell Parish earns Week 9 Farm Buerau Play of the Week

By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jena football is the only Cenla team riding high into Week 10 undefeated.

The Giants came out on top with a huge win against rival Caldwell Parish, 60-7.

Jena has playmakers all over the field including defensive back Dee Hammock, who had a hauntingly impressive Pick 6 against the Spartans.

