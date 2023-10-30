Louisiana State Police host inaugural Cyber Security Summit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With more frequent data breaches, your personal information can be easily stolen in an attack.

Over 100 business owners are learning from IT experts and the Louisiana State Police on what safety measures they can take and how to invest in the right technology to make sure they’re cyber-ready.

Doris Mullen is preparing to open her notary business in Baton Rouge.

“I’m planning on having it open and running by the end of February 2025,” said Mullen.

Part of her preparation is making sure her and her future client’s information are secure.

“I don’t want anyone thinking that you coming to me asking for my services that as a client you’ll be breached,” said Mullen. “I want to make sure I cover all the areas before I start my business.”

Mullen said cybersecurity has become a priority for her after hearing the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles experienced a data breach back in May; compromising people’s personal information. Even though the breach happened to a state organization, President of Southern Region Minority Supplier Development Council Alvino Williams said the people who are at most risk for these attacks are small businesses like Mullen’s.

“We all need to change our perspectives about thinking that this only affects large businesses when 99% of all businesses in the United States fall in the category of being small or micro,” said Williams.

To better equip those small businesses, the Founder of Evalv IQ Theresa Jones, and LSP are hosting a cybersecurity summit.

“The way of the future, everything is going to be digital, and this is an issue that’s not going to go away anytime soon, it’s only going to get worse especially with artificial intelligence so it’s important that everybody knows to be cyber ready,” said Jones.

Williams said a simple solution is putting safety measures in place, such as multifactor authentication, establishing firewalls, and investing in cybersecurity insurance as well as; a “VPN network on their phone, which is something most people think is not a very big deal and probably the second is being aware of that just because someone sends you something doesn’t mean you need to click on it.”

Safety measures that Mullen is taking with her.

“You don’t know who has any passwords to those instruments so using that was a lot of knowledge for me so I’m thankful for this summit,” said Mullen.

If you were affected by the OMV data breach, you still have time to enroll in free identity protection. OMV is offering one year of protection through LifeLock if you sign up before October 31.

