LSUA announces groundbreaking partnership with LSU Health Services

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On October 30, Louisiana State University at Alexandria announced a partnership with LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health New Orleans to boost medical careers in Central Louisiana.

LSUA plans to launch an interdisciplinary pre-med program for Biology, Chemistry and Psychology majors, aiming to equip them with the necessary skills for medical school admissions. LSUA explained that this program will include seminars on academic preparedness, financial literacy, personal health and community service, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to preparing well-prepared medical applicants.

“We are thrilled about this announcement because it marks a pivotal moment for students embarking on their medical careers,” said Dr. Nathan Sammons, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Engaged Teaching and Learning at LSUA. “These collaborations significantly bolster the recruitment, preparation and retention of aspiring physicians and, concurrently, enhance Louisiana’s healthcare landscape.”

This collaboration, which aims to create a strong pipeline of medical professionals, assures that LSUA graduates with appropriate MCAT scores have guaranteed admissions interviews at either of the LSU Medical Schools. Students at LSUA may also be eligible to apply for LSU’s rural medicine scholarship program, which is designed to train doctors and medical professionals for service in the state’s rural regions. According to LSUA, this scholarship, along with the lowest undergraduate tuition in the state, will create the most economical path to becoming a physician in Louisiana.

“I think this highly positions us as the most affordable route to get a medical degree in the state,” said Dr. Sammons. “I’m very excited about that for the students and for this region of Louisiana.”

Mohammad Abdelsalam is a junior pre-med student at LSUA.

“I was amazed when I first heard about what’s going on because as I’ve been studying, listening and trying to learn more about medical school. I know that one of the hardest things about going to medical school is taking the MCAT as well as getting an interview,” Abdelsalam said after he first heard about the program. “It gives the students an opportunity to get through medical school, have an interview, get a good MCAT score, as well as clinical hours and job shadow hours. So, it benefits the student, me especially, tremendously.”

Hannah Mitchell, currently in her senior year at LSUA, said it was a great achievement for LSUA to implement this program.

“You have a lot of med students here who are trying to get into medical school, and it’s very hard to get into med school,” said Mitchell. “I don’t have family here that is necessarily doctors, so I don’t get that access like some other people. I think it’s a good step in the direction we need to go with helping those who are not as fortunate with being able to shadow people or have the understanding of getting into med school. At LSUA, they really help us take each step individually, and it will be a great thing for us.”

A liaison will be appointed by LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health New Orleans to work closely with LSUA in order to ensure a smooth integration of the program’s curriculum and advisory services.

