Pickup truck catches fire on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish

A truck caught on fire in Natchitoches Parish.
A truck caught on fire in Natchitoches Parish.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Nissan Titan pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames on Monday morning (Oct. 30) on I-49, north of Ajax around 11:20 a.m.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 responded.

The driver was able to remove a trailer loaded with an ATV and move it to a safe area location from the fire. The driver, who was traveling from Mamou to Mansfield on a hunting trip, stated it appeared that the fire originated somewhere in the engine compartment.

There were no injuries, but the vehicle was a total loss.

A local wrecker service was dispatched to the scene to remove the burned vehicle.

