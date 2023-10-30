Sportsnite: Top 5 spookiest plays of October

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There were many spooky and hauntingly good plays that have happened each Friday and Saturday night around Central Louisiana on the high school and college level, but we could only choose five.

#5 LSUA’s score against John Melvin, 105-56

#4 Peabody’s Jordan Veal huge hit on opening kick off

#3 LCU’s Devin Briscoe runs over defender against SAGU

#2 NSU’s Stanley King one-handed touchdown

#1 Buckeye’s trick play against Bunkie for the huge gain

