Sportsnite: Top 5 spookiest plays of October

There were many spooky and hauntingly good plays that have happened each Friday and Saturday night around Central Louisiana on the high school and college leve
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There were many spooky and hauntingly good plays that have happened each Friday and Saturday night around Central Louisiana on the high school and college level, but we could only choose five.

#5 LSUA’s score against John Melvin, 105-56

#4 Peabody’s Jordan Veal huge hit on opening kick off

#3 LCU’s Devin Briscoe runs over defender against SAGU

#2 NSU’s Stanley King one-handed touchdown

#1 Buckeye’s trick play against Bunkie for the huge gain

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. holds press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU QB speaks out on canceled season, NSU Athletics responds
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 9 Play of the Week
Northwestern State cancels football season, head coach resigns
Northwestern State cancels football season; head coach resigns

Latest News

Jena has playmakers all over the field including defensive back Dee Hammock, who had a...
Jena’s Dee Hammock’s Pick 6 over Caldwell Parish earns Week 9 Farm Buerau Play of the Week
Wide Receiver Ethan Christman (6) celebrates after his first TD of the day.
LCU beats SAGU for the first time since joining the SAC
Tioga kicks game winning extra point to defeat Peabody in OT
Tioga wins thriller in OT against Peabody 33-32
Plays of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 9 Play of the Week