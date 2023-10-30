Suspect apprehended in Bruce Drive shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified a 17-year-old juvenile as the suspect in a shooting on Bruce Drive.

Artavien Green, 17, of Lake Charles is charged with five counts of aggravated second-degree battery; attempted second-degree murder; illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and illegal use of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence.

Green was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Suspect identified in Bruce Drive shooting (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned a fight broke out during a party at the home when Green allegedly shot six victims. One victim was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition.

Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said it is unusual for the sheriff’s office to release the identity of a juvenile suspect but after exhausting all leads, they need the public’s help.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 337-491-3605.

