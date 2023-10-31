Cenla parishes decide on burn ban restrictions

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Back in September, the updated statewide burn ban allowed each parish the ability to opt out of the ban if they chose to. With the cooler temperatures outside, many have concerns over whether the burn ban is still in effect in their area.

For the past couple of months, state and national entities met for several weeks to discuss how the state would move forward with the burn ban. One local parish is lifting its burn ban restrictions.

Here’s what we know about the parish-wide burn bans in Cenla.

In Rapides Parish, the Rapides Parish Police Jury says that it will keep the burn ban in effect with still NO exemptions to the statewide burn ban. Earlier this month, the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury allowed outdoor and open fires for cooking, but they must be approved by the fire chief in your jurisdiction before the fire is ignited.

“This is the way it was prior to the statewide burn ban,” said Joey Frank with the Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness earlier this month.

On October 31, the Grant Parish Police Jury announced that the burn ban in Grant Parish has been lifted, and urges residents to continue to practice outdoor fire safety at all times.

Grant Parish Police Jury President Mark Ball says the decision was based on Grant Parish not being on the red flag map currently and asks people to take extreme precautions and prevent unattended fires.

“It’s just a situation we will continue to monitor and just take it day by day,” Ball said.

Ball says Grant received some rain recently and the police jury has received tons of calls from the public asking about the burn ban.

However, the small amount of rainfall and cooler conditions do not shy away from the state’s D3 and D4 drought conditions, which show most of the state in the worst drought conditions possible. Ball says the Grant police jury will meet to discuss lifting the burn ban further at its next meeting on November 9th.

“We may wind up putting it very well, putting it back out in the next few days or week, just depending on how it goes,” Ball said.

As a reminder, open flames in fire pits, campfires and other outdoor settings are prohibited where the statewide burn ban remains in effect. Outdoor cooking should be conducted with safety measures, using contained equipment like grills and smokers on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. Activities near dried grass should be avoided to prevent spark-related fires.

