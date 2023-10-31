Cenla pecan crop takes a hit in drought conditions

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - In Grant Parish, the pecan is the king of the crop. But just like every crop this year, pecan farmers are bracing for the record drought’s impacts.

“All we can control is our inputs. That’s what we can buy at the store and put out here. We can’t control the weather,” said Ben Littlepage, owner of Littlepage Farms on Highway 8 outside of Colfax.

As Littlepage begins his pecan harvest on almost 300 acres, the rapid click of shells falling into bulk bags at Littlepage Farms is a good sign after a long summer drought.

“The pecan crop surprisingly is better than I thought it could possibly be,” said Littlepage.

Though the intake is down compared to a typical year, Littlepage still expects to harvest 80,000 to 100,000 pounds of pecans. The optimistic outcome to the drought year may be brief as the leaves start to yellow, a sign that the dry conditions likely did long-term damage to the orchards.

“The healthier the leaf is going into the fall, the better chance you have of making a crop the next year,” said Littlepage. “What I’m worried about is what next year’s gonna bring. Our nut count is going to be low. If it takes 50 pecans to make a pound, it’s probably gonna take 60 this year because the pecans are smaller from the dry weather. The pecan trees have not gotten enough rain to store energy for next year. Doesn’t mean they won’t, but it means it’ll be light.”

Like all farmers, the seasonal struggles are something Littlepage will have to take day by day. But it’s why where he chooses to sell his crop matters so much, like the Colfax-based Louisiana Pecan Festival about to begin its 55th year.

“You either have farmers whose whole crop or their whole business revolves around their pecan crop, or you have farmers who are cattle farmers, but they’ve grazed their cattle in pecan orchards. So, it’s always a piece of their bottom line,” said Danielle Yerby, president of the Louisiana Pecan Festival Association.

Luckily, the pecan is the featured item.

“We will have whole pecans, cracked pecans, pecan halves, pecan pies, pralines. You name it, we will be having it,” said Yerby.

Festival goers can spot Littlepage Farms’ pecans in outposts along Front Street in Colfax, packaged in red, netted bags.

The festival begins Friday, Nov. 3, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 5.

