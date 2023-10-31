Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former employee of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is now in custody.

Justin Broussard, 28, was wanted on several charges including indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and obstruction of justice.

According to jail records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Brousard was booked into parish prison on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for indecent behavior with a student and other charges.

According to EBRSO, Justin Broussard, 28, is wanted on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and obstruction of justice.

Deputies state that Broussard may be in Lake Charles or Lafayette.

EBRSO was contacted in regards to Broussard, an employee at Belaire High School within the East Baton Rouge School System, allegedly being in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the affidavit, detectives with EBRSO met with school officials who stated Broussard and the 16-year-old student were allegedly having an inappropriate text message conversation.

School officials were notified after another student saw the text messages on Instagram and then contacted a staff member to report it.

Arrest records reveal that detectives contacted the student who reported the conversation and learned of the inappropriate text when she allowed the victim to log into his Instagram account, and later discovered he did not log out of the Instagram account and later took screenshots to provide to school officials.

EBRSO states that detectives interviewed the victim and his parents regarding the conversation and learned the victim and Broussard developed a close friendship at his previous middle school. During the investigation, detectives learned that Broussard transferred to the same high school as the victim.

The victim told detectives that the Instagram accounts were his and Broussard’s that were reported by the student. According to arrest records, in the interview the victim stated that Broussard asked him constantly to send photos and the victim eventually sent an inappropriate video.

Detectives stated that they learned that the victim was asked to provide a statement to school officials about the incident, and the victim stated that once Broussard learned of the allegations, he told the victim to provide an untrue written statement to school officials so he would not get into trouble.

Back in August of this year, officials said they were notified about the allegations involving Broussard on August 29. Officials added that human resources department leaders immediately notified the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with a Title IX representative. The employee was terminated due to the nature of the allegations and evidence presented.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344 - STOP if you have any information or know where Broussard may be.

