Vote for the Week 10 Cool Game of the Week

(MGN / KALB / Southern Air)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are officially in the final week of the high school football regular season.

Nine weeks have come and gone and Week 10 is the final chance for late playoff pushes and securing a home playoff game.

With that being said, it’s time to vote on where the KALB Sports team needs to be this Friday night. With the poll below, vote for the Week 10 Cool Game of the Week presented by Southern Air. The winner will be announced Thursday, Nov. 2 on News Channel 5.

Quiz maker

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSU 8 Tyler Vander Waal
NSU QB speaks out on canceled season, NSU Athletics responds
Ronnie Caldwell Jr., 2001-2023
Family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. holds press conference after NSU head football coach resignation
Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announced today that their last day of business at its Alexandria...
Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill announces last day of business at Alexandria location
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway...
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been located

Latest News

Petition created to resurrect NSU football season
Players said they want the petition to put pressure on the university to let the team carry out...
Petition created to resurrect NSU football season
Top 5 spookiest plays of October
Sportsnite: Top 5 spookiest plays of October
Jena has playmakers all over the field including defensive back Dee Hammock, who had a...
Jena’s Dee Hammock’s Pick 6 over Caldwell Parish earns Week 9 Farm Bureau Play of the Week