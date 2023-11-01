Anne Kirkpatrick to be sworn in as NOPD Chief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been over ten months since New Orleans has had a permanent police superintendent after interim Michelle Woodfork served in the role for most of 2023, following Shaun Ferguson’s retirement last December.

After a nationwide search, Cantrell went with Kirkpatrick, who has decades of experience as a leader in cities like Oakland and Spokane, Washington.

The New Orleans City Council approved her confirmation in a six-to-one vote earlier this month after several rounds of tough questions.

During those confirmation hearings, Kirkpatrick says she knows she will need to earn the trust of the community and that New Orleans has its own culture that she needs to learn.

She says she will work with the mayor and council, but she also made clear that if given the job, she will not be micromanaged.

Kirkpatrick is coming into a department that is facing several challenges including a staffing crisis, crime, and a court battle over the consent decree, and while she’s already been acquainted with the job now serving as the interim chief for the last month, she will officially be sworn in here today.

Kirkpatrick says she doesn’t plan to make any personnel moves until January 1st, to allow her time to observe people, in their roles.

She’s set to take the oath of office this afternoon at 1 p.m. during a ceremony at Gallier Hall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.