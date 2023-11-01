APD investigating Willow Glen homicide

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 700 block of Willow Glen on Wednesday morning (Nov. 1) around 4:12 a.m.

APD found the victim, Eric Sykes, 19, of Alexandria, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lecompte man arrested for meth during US 71 South traffic stop
For the past couple of months, state and national entities met for several weeks to discuss how...
Cenla parishes decide on burn ban restrictions
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
A truck caught on fire in Natchitoches Parish.
Pickup truck catches fire on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish

Latest News

Jenifer Scott (left) and Hayley Dean (right)
RPSB reveals new assistant principal for Bolton
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
Drought, heat forces La. Christmas tree farm to skip 2023 holiday season
Alexandria Utility Bills
Alexandria utility customers wanting more clarity from City regarding recent high bills
Alexandria utility customers wanting more clarity on recent high bills
Concerns over high utility bills in Alexandria