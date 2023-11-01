Dollar General adds produce to Ball, Lecompte locations

(MGN Online)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Dollar General announced it recently remodeled its stores at 6124 Monroe Highway in Ball and 1812 Highway 71 South in Lecompte, now offering produce.

Dollar General’s produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

It will include fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.

The stores will also continue to offer frozen and refrigerated food offerings.

