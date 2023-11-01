Drought, heat forces La. Christmas tree farm to skip 2023 holiday season

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Drought, dry weather conditions, and extreme heat over the summer have forced a Christmas tree farm in Tangipahoa Parish to shut down for the 2023 holiday season.

According to a Facebook post, Christmas Town Christmas Tree Farm in Kentwood, La. announced it will not have trees available for purchase this year.

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.

Photos posted on social media show what appear to be several Christmas trees brown in color.

The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.
The tree farm says that it suffered “extensive” damage due to the heat this year.(Christmas Town Christmas Farm/Facebook)

The business added it hopes to have trees available for the 2024 Christmas season.

RELATED STORY
Burn ban reinstated in Tangipahoa Parish

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lecompte man arrested for meth during US 71 South traffic stop
For the past couple of months, state and national entities met for several weeks to discuss how...
Cenla parishes decide on burn ban restrictions
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody
A truck caught on fire in Natchitoches Parish.
Pickup truck catches fire on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish

Latest News

Alexandria Utility Bills
Alexandria utility customers wanting more clarity from City regarding recent high bills
Alexandria utility customers wanting more clarity on recent high bills
Concerns over high utility bills in Alexandria
For the past couple of months, state and national entities met for several weeks to discuss how...
Cenla parishes decide on burn ban restrictions
For the past couple of months, state and national entities met for several weeks to discuss how...
Cenla parishes decide on burn ban restrictions
Justin Blake Broussard
Former EBR School employee wanted for inappropriate relationship with student taken into custody